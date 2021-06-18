CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

CommScope stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,951. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

