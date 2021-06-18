Comparing urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) & Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares urban-gro and Willis Lease Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $25.84 million 3.90 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance $288.69 million 0.96 $9.75 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for urban-gro and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro N/A N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance 1.54% 1.13% 0.18%

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats urban-gro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

