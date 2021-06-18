Compass Point Begins Coverage on AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

AFCG opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

