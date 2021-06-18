Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CPSI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

