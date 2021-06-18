Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,596,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.92 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.