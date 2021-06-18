Concord Wealth Partners Has $80,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 615,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 39.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 518,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

