Concord Wealth Partners Has $83,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,990 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

