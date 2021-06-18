Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 472.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $885.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.