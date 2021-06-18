Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.