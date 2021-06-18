Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

STZ stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

