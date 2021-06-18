Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $50.91 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $50.91 million and approximately $689,687.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

