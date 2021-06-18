Contrasting Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cano Health and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Cano Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cano Health and Hims & Hers Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 15.01 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -50.61

Cano Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

