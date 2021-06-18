Convergence Market Capitalization Achieves $28.68 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,443,556 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

