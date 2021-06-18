CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. Equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

