Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Head to Head Comparison

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.33 $37.52 million N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.30 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -42.50

Copper Mountain Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Harmony Gold Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

