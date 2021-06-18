Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 347,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,499. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

