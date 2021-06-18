Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $447.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

