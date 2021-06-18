Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $331.96. 753,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $941.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

