Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

UHS stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $148.48. 15,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,743. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.