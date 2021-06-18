Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,380. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

