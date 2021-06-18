Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 355,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,132. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

