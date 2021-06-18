Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 677,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,179,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.40 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

