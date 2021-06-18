Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $94,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

