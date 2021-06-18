Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $52.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

