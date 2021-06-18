Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.61. 15,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -323.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,976 shares of company stock worth $813,408. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

