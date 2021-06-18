Cowen Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $75.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.01 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

