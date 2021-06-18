CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. CRA International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

