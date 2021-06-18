Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $62.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.