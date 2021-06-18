Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

