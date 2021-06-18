Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $145.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.34 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 1,693,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,892. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

