Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 183,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 130,072 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 193,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 53,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

