Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 63.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

