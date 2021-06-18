CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 30,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

