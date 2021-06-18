CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

