Critical Review: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Century Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.98 $79.09 million N/A N/A Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.67 $206.16 million $6.22 10.15

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.70%. Century Communities has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Communities beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

