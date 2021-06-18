Critical Review: Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

Poshmark currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $317.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 13.75 $16.84 million $1.25 38.07 Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.28 $185.00 million $2.14 144.50

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Poshmark on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

