Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 5,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,380. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

