CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSWI opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $143.78.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.