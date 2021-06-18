CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CSWI opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $143.78.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
