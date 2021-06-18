CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.78.

CSX stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78.

Shares of CSX are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

