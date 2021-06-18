CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 1,848,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.