Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Cyren shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,344,953 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

