Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Cyren shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,344,953 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.