CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

