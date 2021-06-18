D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 91376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

