Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,923,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,856,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

