Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $13.73 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.99. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

