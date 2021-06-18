Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 3,077 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Masimo by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Masimo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

