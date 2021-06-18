Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.