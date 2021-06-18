Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

