Danakali (LON:DNK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Danakali stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.70. The firm has a market cap of £95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Danakali has a twelve month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

