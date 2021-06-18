Danakali (LON:DNK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Danakali (LON:DNK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Danakali stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.70. The firm has a market cap of £95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Danakali has a twelve month low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About Danakali
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.