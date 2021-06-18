Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. 2,074,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

